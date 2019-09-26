Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate reacts to Derby County and Sheffield Wednesday FFP reports
Middlesbrough head coach Jonathan Woodgate says his side won’t be distracted by the ongoing Financial Fair Play dispute ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Sheffield Wednesday.
Boro have complained to the EFL about clubs exploiting a financial loophole to comply with the division’s profit and sustainability rules.
Derby County owner Mel Morris used a separate company to buy the club’s stadium, Pride Park, with a deal to lease it back, while it’s also been claimed Championship rivals Sheffield Wednesday and Reading have taken similar action.
Such deals would allow teams to stay within the EFL’s financial regulations, which state clubs are only allowed to record losses of £13million a season over a three-year period.
But while Boro’s hierarchy are clearly unhappy about recent events, Woodgate insists he’s only focusing on footballing matters.
“We’re just concerned about what happens on the pitch, we’re not bothered about all the different rules,” said the Boro boss.
“We let the chairman and chief executive deal with that.”
When asked if other teams are receiving an unfair advantage, Woodgate replied: “If it’s an unfair advantage that’s not right, we all need to abide by the rules and stick to the rules of the game.“If there are loopholes in it then whose fault is that? The EFL’s for not making it as tight as it should be.”
Woodgate has previously talked about Boro’s financial restrictions and how the club can no longer afford to sign players in the region of £5-10million.
The Boro boss recently admitted he was shocked after hearing Reading had paid a reported £7million for striker George Puscas in the summer.
And when asked about business which was completed by the likes of Reading and Derby, Woodgate added: “They are forking out a lot of money for good players and at times it can be a disadvantage but I’m not going to sit here and start moaning, I’ve got a good squad.“I’ve got work to do myself rather than worrying about all these loopholes and EFL rules, I just get on with my team.”