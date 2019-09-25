Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate reacts to reported Manchester City, Tottenham and Everton interest in Dael Fry
Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate says reports linking defender Dael Fry to Premier League clubs is merely speculation.
Several top-flight sides, including Manchester City, Tottenham and Everton, have been credited with interest in the 22-year-old over the last few days, following his return to Boro’s first team from injury.
Since then, Fry has said he’s only concentrating on his job at Boro and wants to play in the Premier League with his hometown club.
When asked about the recent reports concerning Fry, Woodgate said: “That's an ambition for Dael, you read a lot of speculation linking a lot of players with a lot of clubs, that's what it is at this minute, it's speculation, let's wait until January to see what happens.”
Fry also attracted interest in the summer when Burnley made an £8million bid for the defender, an offer which Woodgate thought was far too low.