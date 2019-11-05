Marcus Browne suffered a hamstring injury while playing for Middlesbrough Under-23s.

Boro’s youngsters lost 4-1 to Manchester United at the Riverside, yet Browne, who has made 11 Championship appearances for the senior side this season, lasted just seven minutes.

The 21-year-old went down without any contact and immediately signalled to the bench that he couldn’t continue.

When asked about Browne after the game, Boro’s under-23 lead coach Graeme Lee said: “It’s obviously disappointing for the club and for the first team. He’s in there to get some extra minutes so he’s ready for the first team. Hopefully it’s not too bad.

“He just felt his hamstring when he had his first run in the game, he was a bit cautious of it so it’s one of them.

“The medical team will assess him but the best thing was to get him off and not risk it so hopefully he’s ready for the weekend for the first team.”

The 4-1 scoreline didn’t tell the whole story after two late goals from United winger Tahith Chong.

Boro’s side included Marc Bola, Hayden Coulson, Nathan Wood, Ben Liddle and Connor Malley, all of whom have been in the first-team squad this season.

But despite creating chances in the first half, the Teessiders found themselves 2-0 down at the break after a Arnau Puigmal double and missed penalty from Liddle.

“First half we created some chances,” added Lee, whose side pulled a goal back through substitute Rumarn Burrell. “We had the penalty but we created some good opportunities to take the lead.

“I felt we were definitely in the game, the frustration is in the second half we started chasing the game which made the pitch a little bit open and when you’re up against a team of quality players like Man United they are going to hurt you.

“A little bit of frustration kicked in and I think we lacked a bit of discipline at times which allowed them to capitalise.