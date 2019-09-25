Middlesbrough defender Dael Fry reacts to reported interest from Manchester City, Tottenham and Everton
Defender Dael Fry says it’s been flattering to be linked with several Premier League clubs but insists he’s only focused on his job at Middlesbrough.
Reports earlier this week claimed Fry was being monitored by a host of top-flight clubs, including Manchester City, Tottenham and Everton.
However, the 22-year-old, who came through the youth ranks at Boro, insists he’s only concentrating on his hometown club.
“If I want to play in the Premier League I want it to be with Middlesbrough,” Fry told Sky Sports.
“This season, I’ll give 110 per cent, the lads are, but obviously if not who knows what’s going to happen.
“I’m at Middlesbrough, I’m going to give 110 per cent and if I’m going to play in the Premier League it’s going to be at Middlebrough Football Club.”
Fry was the subject of an £8million bid from Burnley in the summer, an offer which Boro boss Jonathan Woodgate believed was no where near high enough.
But with some of the Premier League’s big hitters reportedly interested, Fry did admit he’s taken it as a compliment.
“Yeah it is,” Fry replied when asked if he’s been flattered by the speculation. “There’s speculation and a lot of top clubs but you’ve just got to put it to one side and keep working hard because if you look at it too much you get a bit distracted, you can lose concentration.
“Once you go out on the pitch you’ve got to clear your head, you’re playing football and you just have to focus on it and give 110 per cent.