Middlesbrough defender wanted by Leeds United, Arsenal and Tottenham after Nottingham Forest loan
A trio of Premier League clubs are reportedly eyeing a deal for Middlesbrough defender Djed Spence.
Spence is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest from the North East club.
However 21-year-old is attracting interest from clubs in the Premier League and around Europe.
Those clubs are said to include Tottenham, who are keen to strengthen at wing-back, with Premier League rivals Arsenal and Leeds United also interested in the player.
Any deal for Spence, however, him remain in the Championship with Nottingham Forest for the rest of the season as he has already played for two clubs during the current campaign.
Spence has made more than 20 appearances in the second tier this campaign.
The ex-Fulham youth teamer also played for Forest in their 1-0 FA Cup third-round victory over Arsenal earlier this month.
Spence signed for Middlesbrough in the July of 2018, having previously been with Fulham's academy and has made 63 league appearances for Boro.