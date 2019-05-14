Middlesbrough end of term report: Star pupil, attendance, worst behaved and more... Middlesbrough's season ended in frustration after blowing the chance to secure a play-off spot, but there were plenty of promise to be found in the 2018/19 campaign too. Here's Middlesbrough end of term report card for the 2018/19 campaign... 1. Attendance C An average of 23,000 supporters in a 34,000 capacity stadium each week isn't ideal. Still, not bad compared to the likes of Blackurn Rovers! Getty Buy a Photo 2. Transfer business B Aden Flint at 7m from Bristol City was a steal, and John Obi Mikel was a lovely mid-season addition. A goalscorer would have been nice too, though. Getty Buy a Photo 3. League form B minus Close, agonisingly close to a play-off spot. One point, in fact. A fine effort, but ultimately not good enough from Boro this time around. Getty Buy a Photo 4. Cup form B plus The Carabao Cup run was excellent, as the side made it to the quarter-finals. The 4th round FA Cup exit to Newport County was slightly less impressive. Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3