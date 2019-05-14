End of term report card

Middlesbrough end of term report: Star pupil, attendance, worst behaved and more...

Middlesbrough's season ended in frustration after blowing the chance to secure a play-off spot, but there were plenty of promise to be found in the 2018/19 campaign too.

Here's Middlesbrough end of term report card for the 2018/19 campaign...

An average of 23,000 supporters in a 34,000 capacity stadium each week isn't ideal. Still, not bad compared to the likes of Blackurn Rovers!

1. Attendance C

An average of 23,000 supporters in a 34,000 capacity stadium each week isn't ideal. Still, not bad compared to the likes of Blackurn Rovers!
Getty
Buy a Photo
Aden Flint at 7m from Bristol City was a steal, and John Obi Mikel was a lovely mid-season addition. A goalscorer would have been nice too, though.

2. Transfer business B

Aden Flint at 7m from Bristol City was a steal, and John Obi Mikel was a lovely mid-season addition. A goalscorer would have been nice too, though.
Getty
Buy a Photo
Close, agonisingly close to a play-off spot. One point, in fact. A fine effort, but ultimately not good enough from Boro this time around.

3. League form B minus

Close, agonisingly close to a play-off spot. One point, in fact. A fine effort, but ultimately not good enough from Boro this time around.
Getty
Buy a Photo
The Carabao Cup run was excellent, as the side made it to the quarter-finals. The 4th round FA Cup exit to Newport County was slightly less impressive.

4. Cup form B plus

The Carabao Cup run was excellent, as the side made it to the quarter-finals. The 4th round FA Cup exit to Newport County was slightly less impressive.
Getty
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 3