Middlesbrough eye ex-Derby County and Burnley midfielder as Chris Wilder sanctions loan deal

The Northern Premier League club confirmed the news on their official website.

The Boro man will be available for Tuesday night's league clash against FC United of Manchester at Broadhurst Park.

In his previous loan spell, Green scored in what turned out to be his last appearance before heading back to Middlesbrough in a 1-1 draw at Basford United.

Jeff Hendrick.

Jeff Hendrick eyed by Middlesbrough

Jeff Hendrick has emerged as a late target for Middlesbrough, according to reports.

talkSPORT’s Alex Crook has stated that there will be departures at Newcastle United this month and the Hendrick could be one of them as Eddie Howe looks to reshape his squad.

Chris Wilder is thought to be eyeing additions during the January transfer window as Middlesbrough push for promotion.

After making his senior debut for Derby County back in 2011, Hendrick amassed a total of 214 appearances and 26 goals for The Rams over six years.

Hendrick joined Burnley 2016 on a three-year deal and was part of the team that finished in seventh place in the 2017–18 season which saw them qualify for the second qualifying round of the following season's Europa League.

Hendrick left Burnley four years later after racking up 139 appearances and 10 goals in four seasons.

He joined fellow Premier League club Newcastle United in a free transfer on a four-year deal in August 2020 and has made 27 appearances in all competitions for the Magpies.

