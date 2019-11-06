Forward Bez Lubala has impressed for League Two side Crawley Town this season.

The 21-year-old only joined the League Two side from Birmingham City in the summer and has hit the ground running, scoring seven goals in 16 league appearances for The Reds.

Lubala’s recent form has inevitably led to speculation, and, according to TeamTalk, Sheffield Wednesday are leading the chase to sign the attacker in January.

The report claims Boro, Wigan and Peterborough have also watched the youngster in recent weeks.

Former team-mate backs Woodgate

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary O’Neil says his former team-mate Jonathan Woodgate has all the attributes to succeed in management and should be given more time at Middlesbrough.

Boro are 22nd in the Championship after 15 games and winless in eight, yet O’Neil doesn’t believe it’s time for another change.

“He was a leader in the dressing room and hugely respected,” said O’Neil asked about Woodgate’s playing days in an interview with 888sport.

“He was a fantastic player who’d had a fantastic career so you were drawn to him and respected that he’d played for Real Madrid

“They’ve obviously decided that he is the man for them and even though he’s very young managerial-wise he did have the experience of working under Tony Pulis last year.

“There has obviously been a huge cut in the budget so Jonathan Woodgate is not working with the same budget others had in previous years and with that has come a drop-off in performances and points return.

“I just think that clubs need to be very careful with always changing. I hope that Middlesbrough give him longer.

Injury latest

Boro look set to be without several players for Saturday’s Championship trip to QPR.

Ryan Shotton (knee), Darren Randolph (thigh), George Friend (thigh) and Rudy Gestede (hamstring) have all missed recent fixtures, while Ashley Fletcher also picked up a calf issue ahead of Saturday’s defeat at Derby.

Marcus Browne is also expected to miss the match at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium after pulling his hamstring during an under-23s game on Monday.