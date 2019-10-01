Middlesbrough FC news and transfer rumours: League One striker linked as Birmingham man targets comeback
Middlesbrough are reportedly interested in Bristol Rovers striker Jonson Clarke-Harris who is expected to discuss his contract situation later this week.
The 25-year-old frontman has started the season in fine form, scoring seven goals in nine League One appearances for the Gas.
Those figures have inevitably attracted attention and, according to Bristol Live, Middlesbrough have joined a clutch of Championship clubs who are monitoring the situation.
Clarke-Harris is one of the highest paid players at Rovers and still has two years left on his contract, yet it’s been claimed the player’s salary doesn't match his status in the squad.
According to the report, Rovers will sit down with Clarke-Harris' representatives later this week and are ‘optimistic’ they can reach an agreement.
McEachran still a couple of weeks away – Boro will make the trip to Birmingham on Friday night for their third game in seven days.
The Blues recently signed former Boro midfielder Josh McEachran on a free transfer, yet the game is likely to come too soon for the 26-year-old.
“I do need a few more games in the 23s to get my match fitness right,” McEachran told the club’s website. “I haven't had a proper pre-season yet, I've been training at a few different clubs and I'm just looking forward to the opportunity now.
“I'm not ready to play 90 minutes yet in the first team, probably a week or two away from match fitness and getting my sharpness back.”
International latest – Finally, Boro goalkeeper Darren Randolph has been named in the Republic of Ireland’s 24-man squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers.
Mick McCarthy's side are top of group D and remain unbeaten ahead of games in Georgia (Saturday, October 12) and Switzerland (Tuesday, October 15).
Meanwhile, Boro defender Paddy Reading has once again been named in the Scotland’s under-21 squad for their European qualifiers later this month.
Scotland have have a 100 per cent record in qualifying so far, ahead of games against Lithuania (Thursday, October 10) and Czech Republic (Monday, October 14)