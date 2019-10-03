Middlesbrough FC news: Chelsea loanee issues rallying cry plus new name linked with Stoke City
Birmingham City defender Jake Clarke-Salter has described Friday’s Championship meeting with Middlesbrough as ‘massive’.
The 22-year-old centre-back signed for the Blues on loan from Chelsea in the summer but had to wait until Tuesday’s trip to Wigan to make his debut.
Birmingham lost the game 1-0, following an error from goalkeeper Lee Camp, and Clarke-Salter has called for a reaction ahead of Boro’s trip to St Andrew’s.
“It was very disappointing to take, obviously. But we need to look at the positives now and make it right on Friday - that’s the main thing,” Clarke-Salter told Blues TV .
“We have been working very hard on the training pitch trying to improve our offensive play we will keep practising, working hard.
“Friday is massive for us now, we need to get the points. That’s the main objective for us.”
Fresh reports from Stoke – It was reported earlier this week that the Potters were ready to bring back former Boro boss Tony Pulis.
Stoke sit bottom of the Championship with just two points from ten games, as pressure continues to mount on manager Nathan Jones.
Pulis refused to comment on the situation while appearing as a pundit on Sky Sports earlier this week, yet another name has entered the frame.
According to Stoke Live, former Brighton boss Chris Hughton is ‘willing to speak to Stoke about the managerial position’ and is happy to be contacted.
Huddersfield ticket information – Finally, Boro have received2,350 tickets for this month’s trip to Huddersfield.
Supporters with 70 Priority Points can buy tickets from Tuesday October 8.