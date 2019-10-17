Former Middlesbrough winger Adama Traore impressed against Manchester City's Raheem Sterling last time out.

Traore has been talked up significantly following his double for Wolves against Manchester City earlier this month, though many have also praised the winger for developing his all round game this season.

That hasn’t always been the case following spells at Villa and Middlesbrough earlier in his career, yet the 23-year-old now appears to be making huge strides.

“At the time he was very much just get the ball down and run as fast as you can,” Kinsella told Birmingham Live when recalling his time at Villa with Traore.

“He doesn’t do any gym work. I think he does a bit of core and stuff like that, but I think it’s just genetics. It’s just the way he is.

“I remember trying to block his path once and I ended up 10 yards away on the grass - with Bodymoor Heath’s grass in my mouth. I bounced straight off him.”

Ayala enjoying senior role – Back at Boro, centre-back Daniel Ayala has been reflecting on his six-year spell at the club.

The Spaniard, who turns 29 next month, recently notched up his 200th appearance for the Teessiders and is enjoying the responsibilities which come with being one of the senior players.

“Sometimes you don’t realise, you just keep your head down and focus on playing,” Ayala told Boro’s official website. “But I will have been here seven years when I finish this season, it’s a long time in football.

“When I left Liverpool, I went to Hull City, Derby, Norwich and Nottingham Forest. I was always moving around, but I felt I needed to settle somewhere eventually.

“Everything fell right at Boro. In the first three games I scored two goals, then Aitor Karanka came, of course he is Spanish and he understood me. It went from there, and I went from strength to strength.”

West Brom sign striker – The Baggies, Boro’s opponents on Saturday, have completed the signing of young French striker Cheikh Diaby.