Middlesbrough FC news: Ex-Boro and Nottingham Forest boss linked with managerial return
Former Middlesbrough boss Aitor Karanka has been linked with a return to management following reports he’s been in contact with Spanish side Almeria.
Karanka, 45, has been out of work since leaving Championship side Nottingham Forest in January, almost exactly a year after his appointment at the City Ground.
But according to Spanish newspaper Marca, Almeria’s new owner Turki Al-Sheikh recently met with Karanka, along with several other Spanish coaches, to look at matches and “exchange opinions and concepts”.
The Sun have also claimed Almeria could turn to Karanka as they attempt to win promotion from Spain’s second tier.
Reading striker was taken to hospital – Meanwhile, Reading have confirmed that striker Yakou Meite was taken to hospital on Saturday night for some precautionary checks, following his clash with Boro midfielder Adam Clayton.
Meite carried on after the challenge in the 33rd minute and went on to complete the full match at the Riverside.
Yet Royals boss Jose Gomes was adamant Clayton should have been sent off, stating after the game: “It should have been a red card, there is no doubt about it.”
Alongside a picture of the incident, Reading’s official Twitter account posted: “Wishing @yaks75 well after this challenge at the Riverside.
“Our striker was taken to hospital on Saturday night for some precautionary checks.
“Thankfully, all being well, he'll be back able to train towards the latter part of the week and available for Saturday.”