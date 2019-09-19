Middlesbrough FC news: Ex-Boro midfielder has Championship League debut to forget plus Sheffield Wednesday receive more tickets
Catch up with the latest Boro-related news in our daily round-up.
Ex-Boro man has Champions League debut to forget – Former Boro midfielder Marten De Roon made his Champions League debut last night in Atalanta’s opening group game away to Dinamo Zagreb.
It didn’t go according to plan though, as the Italian side were beaten 4-0 in Croatia as De Roon playing the full 90 minutes and received a yellow card.
Sheffield Wednesday receive extra tickets for Boro clash – The Owls have sold out their initial ticket allocation of 2,089 for their trip to the Riverside later this month.
Wednesday, now managed by ex-Boro boss Garry Monk, will face the Teessiders on Saturday, September 28 and have now been handed an additional 760 away seats.
It will be the biggest away following at the Riverside since the 1-1 draw with Leeds in February when 4,489 travelling fans made the journey.
Jonny Howson assesses start to the season – Sidelined through injury, Howson has missed Boro’s last two games but hopes to return soon following a hernia operation.
The midfielder turned right-back was one of the side’s best performers at the start of the campaign and is taking the positives so far.
“I think it has been a solid start to the season but we feel we should have had a few more points on the board,” Howson told Gazette Live.
“Performance wise, I think for the majority of games it has been very good. I think it does feel like it is coming together.”