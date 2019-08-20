Middlesbrough FC news: Ex-midfielder leaves Nottingham Forest as youngster earns international call-up
Middlesbrough are preparing for their Championship fixture against Wigan tonight – but what else has been happening in and around the Riverside? We wrap up some of the latest Boro-related news stories.
International call-up for Patrick Reading – The 20-year-old left-back has been included in Scotland’s under-21 squad for their upcoming Euro qualifiers against San Marino and Croatia next month.
Reading trained with Boro’s first-team squad during pre-season and impressed in the friendly at Gateshead in June.
With Woodgate keen for some of the club’s younger players to go out on loan this summer, Reading could still make a temporary switch to a League One or League Two club before September 2.
Hayden Coulson started the season as Boro’s left-back while captain George Friend has returned from injury and Marc Bola has arrived from Blackpool.
Adlene Guedioura leaves Nottingham Forest – Boro fans won’t have the fondest memories of their former midfielder who has moved to Qatar club Al Gharafa for an undisclosed fee.
Guedioura, 33, rejoined Forest permanently at the start of 2018 after making just seven appearances for Boro in all competitions.
The Algerian midfielder was more influential at the City Ground where he made 27 Championship appearances last season.
Bristol City tickets now on sale – Boro will face the Robins at Ashton Gate on Saturday, August 31 (12:30pm kick-off).
Tickets have gone on sale to supporters with 70 priority points or more and will go on general sale on Wednesday August 21 at 10am subject to availability.
More details are available on Boro's official website.