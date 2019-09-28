Middlesbrough FC news: Midfielder discusses Leeds United move as Boro youngsters claim Fulham win
Former Middlesbrough midfielder Adam Forshaw has revealed he spoke to Jonathan Woodgate before joining Leeds United.
Forshaw, 27, spent three years at the Riverside before signing for the Whites in January 2018.
And Woodgate, who came through the ranks at Elland Road, was consulted by his former team-mate before Forshaw made the switch to West Yorkshire.
“As soon as Leeds were interested it was a no brainer,” said Forshaw during a Q&A on Leeds’ Twitter account earlier this week. “I played with Jonathan Woodgate and he said you’re signing for an absolute great club, he loved his time here.”
Birmingham sign former Boro midfielder – Former Boro midfielder Josh McEachran has signed a two-year deal at Birmingham City after being released by Brentford at the end of last season.
McEachran, who came through Chelsea’s academy, played regularly for Boro during a loan spell on Teesside in the 2012/13 campaign.
The 26-year-old had been training with the Blues during September and has played for the club’s under-23 side.
Boro will make the trip to St Andrew’s to face Birmingham next week, on Friday, October 4.
Under-23s get back to winning ways – A brace from Boro midfielder Ben Liddle helped the club’s under-23 side record a 4-2 victory at Fulham on Friday.
Graeme Lee's team narrowly lost to top of the table West Ham 4-3 last week, but remain fourth in Premier League 2, Division 2, after the win.
Connor Malley and Rumarn Burrell grabbed the other goals for Boro against the Cottagers.