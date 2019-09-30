Preston manager Alex Neil wasn't impressed with his side's defending against Bristol City on Saturday.

The Lilywhites came from two goals down to extend their unbeaten run to six league games, ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Middlesbrough.

Yet Neil was quick to point out some uncharacteristic errors which left his side with an uphill task.

“We were frustrated with the goals we conceded from set plays, until today we were one of the best teams in terms of defending our box from set pieces,” said the Preston boss

“Defending our box has been a big strength of ours this season so that makes it more frustrating for us.”

Sheffield Wednesday man praises new boss – Midfielder Barry Bannan was one of Wednesday’s standout performers during Saturday’s 4-1 victory over Boro.

The Owls have picked up seven points out of nine since the appointment of Garry Monk at Hillsborough, and Bannan was full of praise for his new manager after the game at the Riverside.

“He just makes things clear,” Bannan told our sister title the Sheffield Star. “There is no in between. He just makes it simple as a player and tells you what he wants you to do and who is your man. There are no excuses if things go wrong. We know who is to blame.

“It has been a big thing and knowing what your job and role is in the team and I think the boys have bought into it perfectly. It is still early days yet but it is looking good.”

Boro youngsters edged out by Villa – Middlesbrough’s under-18 side were narrowly beaten in their opening Premier League Cup game of the campaign.

Mark Tinkler’s team, who reached the final last season before losing to Manchester City, went down 3-2 to Aston Villa in their opening group game.

Goals from Harry Green and Isiah Cornet had put Boro 2-1 up at the break before Villa responded in the second half.