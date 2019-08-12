Middlesbrough FC news: Surprise verdict on disallowed goal as Liverpool consider ex-Boro and Leeds stopper
There were plenty of talking points following Middlesbrough’s 1-0 defeat to Brentford on Saturday after head coach Jonathan Woodgate suffered his first competitive defeat in charge. We wrap up some of the stories you may have missed over the weekend.
Surprising verdict on disallowed goal – Woodgate was left furious after his side saw two first-half goals disallowed against the Bees.
Boro’s head coach called for VAR to be brought into the Championship after replays suggested Ashley Fletcher was wrongfully penalised.
The forward was also confused following claims he handled the ball into the net, yet the EFL’s highlights show on Quest agreed with the officials.
On the back of Woodgate’s comments, pundit Stephen Warnock was asked if VAR should be used in the Championship, to which he replied: “I’d love to see it in the Championship I think it would clear this situation up because when we’ve looked at it we think it’s handball, that’s what he can’t see.”
Boro’s coaching staff were also unhappy when another goal was ruled out for offside, yet Quest’s commentator once again agreed with the linesman.
Boro youngsters make winning start – An injury-time penalty from Ben Liddle saw Boro’s under-23 side start their season with a 1-0 win at Aston Villa on Friday night.
Nathan Wood, Djed Spence, Patrick Reading and Rumarn Burrell also featured for Graeme Lee’s team who will face Stoke Under-23s at Heritage Park on Friday.
Elsewhere, Boro’s under-18 side also left it late to earn a 1-1 draw against Newcastle, with substitute Calum Kavanagh netting a stoppage-time equaliser.
Liverpool to consider Andy Lonergan move – The Reds are likely to be without first-choice goalkeeperAlisson for the next few weeks after the Brazilian limped off the field during Friday’s Premier League win over Norwich.
New signing Adrian replaced Alisson and is expected to start Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash against Chelsea.
But, with third-choice keeper Caoimhin Kelleher not yet fully fit after suffering a broken wrist, it’s been reported Liverpool are considering former Boro goalkeeper Andy Lonergan as a back-up option.
The 35-year-old is a free agent after being released by the Teessiders at the end of last season.