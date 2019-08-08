Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Boro look set to miss out on reported targets but signing remains possible
QPR are reportedly leading the race to sign Burnley striker Nahki Wells on loan despite claims Middlesbrough made an offer for the frontman.
Wells, 29, scored seven Championship goals on loan at QPR last season and, according to Sky Sports, both Boro and the Rs have lodged bids for the forward.
Even so, Sky are now reporting QPR are favourites to sign Wells on a season-long loan, despite interest from Boro, Birmingham, West Brom and Bristol City.
The Teessiders were also linked with a loan move for Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe earlier this week, yet according to the Bournemouth Echo, the 23-year-old is reluctant to leave the Cherries.
Newcastle were also credited with interest, yet the Echo have claimed Ibe is not keen on a move too far north and is likely to stay on the south coast.
One player who does look like he’s on the move is Tottenham centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers, who was reportedly being chased by several Championship clubs including Boro.
Leeds appeared to be in pole position to sign the USA international yet, according to TeamTalk, Stoke have won the race to sign the 21-year-old on a season-long loan.
Elsewhere, West Ham winger Grady Diangana looks set to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move to West Brom, following reported interest from Boro.
The aforementioned reports don’t mean the Teessiders won’t be busy before Thursday’s 5pm deadline.
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate has been coy when asked about individuals this summer but did say he hopes to bring in one more player before the window slams shut.