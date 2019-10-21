Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Former defender linked with shock Newcastle United move
Reports linking former Middlesbrough defender Ben Gibson with a move to Newcastle United resurfaced over the weekend.
The 26-year-old has made just one Premier League appearance for the Clarets since signing for Sean Dyche’s side from Boro for £15million – a club-record fee for Burnley.
Due to his lack of game time, several clubs, including Boro, have been credited with interest in Gibson over the last year.
And, according to TeamTalk, Burnley are now ready to move the player on and take a loss on the Boro-born centre-back.
The report claims that Newcastle boss Steve Bruce has been a long admirer of Gibson, and that the Magpies are ready to take the defender on loan with a view to a permanent deal in the summer.
Newcastle are well-stocked at the back though, with Fabian Schar, Jamaal Lascelles, Florian Lejurne, Ciaran Clark and Federico Fernandez all on their books.