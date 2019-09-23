Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Manchester City and Tottenham linked with Dael Fry as Wolves man attracts interest
The January transfer window may seem like a long way off right now, but there were a couple of Boro-related rumours doing the rounds over the weekend.
Here are some of the latest stories which have been circling the web.
Dael Fry reports resurface – The Boro centre-back has understandably caught the eye over the last 12 months after becoming a regular in the Teessiders’ first team.
In the past, Fry has been linked with the likes of European champions Liverpool, while Burnley saw a bid of around £8million rejected for the defender in the summer.
And, according to TeamTalk, Manchester City have also taken a keen interest in the 22-year-old, while Tottenham, Everton and Wolves have also been credited with interest.
Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate is a big admirer of Fry, who has captained Boro this season, yet the report claims the Teessiders are not in a financial position to reject an offer of over £20million.
Wolves defender attracting interest – Boro are one of several sides who are reportedly tracking 20-year-old central defender Cameron John.
John, who came through Wolves’ academy, joined League One side Doncaster on loan at the start of the season and has been a regular starter at the Keepmoat Stadium.
But according to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Boro are leading the hunt for the highly-rated youngster.
John is into his final year of his contract at Wolves but the club do have an option of a one-year extension.