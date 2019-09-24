Middlesbrough FC transfer rumours: Peterborough chairman responds to Middlesbrough and Derby County reports
Peterborough chairman Darragh MacAnthony has responded to claims that several Championship clubs are interested in Posh duo Ivan Toney and Marcus Maddison.
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 17:49 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 24th September 2019, 17:49 pm
According to TeamTalk, Boro, Derby, Blackburn and Bristol City had all shown interest in the pair who have both impressed in League One this season.
However, there were significant doubts about the report, which claimed the duo were valued at £10million each.
Maddison, 25, has a well-documented £2.5million release clause and will see his current deal expire this summer.
Toney, 23, has also been linked with a move away, yet Posh chairman MacAnthony gave a blunt answer when asked about the reports on Twitter.
“Best to ignore all transfer talk pal. It’s b***** September . Cheers,” he tweeted
Boro were recently linked with Toney, yet Peterborough director of football Barry Fry made it clear the Teessiders hadn’t made contact about the striker.