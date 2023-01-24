25 cracking retro pictures of Middlesborough fans backing their boys up and down the land - picture gallery

We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you these cracking snaps of Boro fans backing the boys on some brilliant adventures over the years.
We’ve got pictures from the Carling Cup final against Bolton, Boro’s amazing UEFA Cup adventure and the Championship play-off final against Norwich.
We also feature pics from Boro’s time in the Premier League – bringing you plenty of colour and fun as Boro fans enjoyed some good times.
Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face in this gallery.
1. Middlesbrough v FC Sevilla - 2006
Middlesbrough's supporters are pictured before the UEFA cup final against. FC Sevilla on 10 May 2006 at the PSV stadium in Eindhoven.
Photo: CARL DE SOUZA:
2. Sporting Lisbon v Middlesbrough - 2005
Middlesbrough fans soak up the atmosphere during the UEFA Cup match against Sporting Lisbon at The Jose Alvalade Stadium March 17, 2005. Boro were beaten 1-0 and were knocked out 4-2 on aggregate.
Photo: Stuart Franklin
3. Carling Cup final - 2004
Middlesbrough fans cheer before the start of the the Carling Cup final against Bolton on 29 February, 2004 in Cardiff
Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS
4. Middlesbrough v Sevilla FC - 2006
Middlesbrough supporters enjoy the build up to the 2006 UEFA Cup final against Sevilla.
Photo: Michael Steele