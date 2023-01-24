News you can trust since 1877
25 cracking retro pictures of Middlesborough fans backing their boys up and down the land - picture gallery

We’ve nipped into our archives to bring you these cracking snaps of Boro fans backing the boys on some brilliant adventures over the years.

By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

We’ve got pictures from the Carling Cup final against Bolton, Boro’s amazing UEFA Cup adventure and the Championship play-off final against Norwich.

We also feature pics from Boro’s time in the Premier League – bringing you plenty of colour and fun as Boro fans enjoyed some good times.

Take a look and see if you can spot a familiar face in this gallery.

1. Middlesbrough v FC Sevilla - 2006

Middlesbrough's supporters are pictured before the UEFA cup final against. FC Sevilla on 10 May 2006 at the PSV stadium in Eindhoven.

Photo: CARL DE SOUZA:

2. Sporting Lisbon v Middlesbrough - 2005

Middlesbrough fans soak up the atmosphere during the UEFA Cup match against Sporting Lisbon at The Jose Alvalade Stadium March 17, 2005. Boro were beaten 1-0 and were knocked out 4-2 on aggregate.

Photo: Stuart Franklin

3. Carling Cup final - 2004

Middlesbrough fans cheer before the start of the the Carling Cup final against Bolton on 29 February, 2004 in Cardiff

Photo: ADRIAN DENNIS

4. Middlesbrough v Sevilla FC - 2006

Middlesbrough supporters enjoy the build up to the 2006 UEFA Cup final against Sevilla.

Photo: Michael Steele

