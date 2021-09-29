Goals from the returning Duncan Watmore and Paddy McNair helped ease some of the tension on Teesside as Boro produced arguably their best performance of the season to leapfrog the Blades and move up seven places in the Championship table.

But while goalscoring duo Watmore and McNair received the headlines it was the performance of defensive summer signing Sol Bamba which caught the attention of the Boro supporters as he helped his side earn just their third clean sheet of the campaign.

Bamba took to social media after the game to highlight his team’s performance and here is what the Boro supporters had to say about Bamba’s display.

Rock solid Sol Bamba impressed Boro supporters in win over Sheffield United at the Riverside (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

@utb_smith: A captain’s performance from this champion tonight.

@max_9_: What a player. Love the man already

@nick_batey: Special performance tonight

@callumjones9109: The best solo performance I’ve seen at the riverside in years. You were a brick wall!

@Sonnymetcalfe3: Best defensive display I have seen in a long while, well done big man

@PaulStephens_: Absolutely outstanding tonight Sol.

@billy_boro: Sol you were amazing tonight what a performance, mom also a great team performance well done mate. Look forward to Hull on Saturday 3500 Boro fans bring it on #utb

@ChrisSnap301: Top drawer performance from you tonight fella, an absolute colossus at the back and an inspiration in life #UTB

@GraemeBandeira: Outstanding tonight big fella. Need you at Hull

