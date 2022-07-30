Chris Wilder

Isaiah Jones put the hosts ahead in the 10th minute when he converted Chuba Akpom’s low cross.

Boro could have doubled their lead in the first half but were pegged back after the break when John Swift converted from Jed Wallace’s cutback.

The Teessiders will now prepare for next weekend’s trip to QPR.

Had a few unconvincing moments early on but made two important interventions in the second half when the game was level. Left exposed for the goal. 7

Here’s how each Boro player fared at the Riverside Stadium against West Brom:

Assured at the back as he dealt with the threat of Matt Phillips. Swept up danger and looked to get his side on the front foot. 7

Strong in the air against West brom striker Karlan Grant. Organised Boro’s defence and was progressive with his passing. 7

Played as a left-sided centre-back and looked to bring the ball forward when he could. Struggled to deal with Jed Wallace at the start of the second half . 6

Scored the opener after arriving at the far post. Was a driving force on the right, yet his crossing was erratic. 7

Made several interceptions in the first half as Boro pressed high up the pitch and pinned West Brom back. Provided extra cover when the visitors broke forward. 7

Created some good overloads on the right in the first half when Boro were on the front foot. A few loose passes in midfield. 6

Created the opening goal for Jones and was a constant threat on the left, delivering immediate crosses into the box. 8

Was constantly looking to receive the ball by finding space in midfield. Tried to link up with Giles but wasn’t always on the same wavelength. 6

Looked like he had a point to prove. Produced some neat link up play and assisted the opening goal for Jones. 7

Helped Boro press from the front but missed a great chance to double the hosts’ lead before half-time. 5

(for Akpom, 63) The ball didn’t really drop for the young striker after he was brought on in the second half. 5