'A handful' 'A promising display': How every Middlesbrough player fared in Bishop Auckland win
Middlesbrough won their first pre-season friendly of the summer after a 3-0 win against Bishop Auckland – but who stood out for the Teessiders at Heritage Park?
Boro boss Neil Warnock named a strong starting XI for the first half against the non-league side, before changing all eleven players at the interval.
New signing Uche Ikpeazu put the visitors ahead with a stunning strike inside nine minutes, before second-half goals from Djed Spence and teenage winger Jeremy Sivi sealed the win.
Boro will now head to Cornwall for a week-long training camp, w
here they’ll play three friendly matches against non-league sides Saltash United and Tavistock AFC as well as League One outfit Plymouth Argyle.
Warnock’s side will also face York City and Rotherham United before their Championship opener at Fulham on Sunday, August 8.
While it’s hard to draw too many conclusions from the Bishop Auckland fixture – there were certainly some encouraging signs for the visitors.