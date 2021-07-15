Boro boss Neil Warnock named a strong starting XI for the first half against the non-league side, before changing all eleven players at the interval.

New signing Uche Ikpeazu put the visitors ahead with a stunning strike inside nine minutes, before second-half goals from Djed Spence and teenage winger Jeremy Sivi sealed the win.

Boro will now head to Cornwall for a week-long training camp, w

here they’ll play three friendly matches against non-league sides Saltash United and Tavistock AFC as well as League One outfit Plymouth Argyle.

Warnock’s side will also face York City and Rotherham United before their Championship opener at Fulham on Sunday, August 8.

While it’s hard to draw too many conclusions from the Bishop Auckland fixture – there were certainly some encouraging signs for the visitors.

1. Joe Lumley - 6 Didn’t have much to do apart from a few punches from corners. 6 Photo: Getty Images Buy photo

2. Anfernee Dijksteel - 7 Was encouraged to get forward from right-back but was a little hesitant to venture forward into the box. 7 Photo: George Wood Buy photo

3. Grant Hall - 7 A comfortable evening where he was allowed to pass the ball out from the back with little pressure. 7 Photo: Stu Forster Buy photo

4. Dael Fry - 7 Made a few well-timed tackles on the rare occasions when Bishop Auckland did manage to break forward. 7 Photo: Getty Images Buy photo