Aberdeen boss Stephen Glass determined to keep hold of Middlesbrough target while 22-goal striker linked with move to the Riverside

Here we round-up the latest transfer news from The Riverside and beyond.

Manager determined to keep hold of “attractive” player amid interest from Boro

Aberdeen manager Stephen Glass has spoken about his determination to keep winger Ryan Hedges at the club amid interest from Middlesbrough and Blackburn Rovers.

Glass, whose team are currently in Iceland ahead of a Europa Conference League qualifier, told the Scotland Herald:

“We love Ryan at this club and from his performances recently you can see he loves playing here. We think he is in a great place to further his career. He’s going to play for us as regularly as his performances warrant.

“He plays for a great club and in front of a public that likes watching him.

"We will see how it goes [regarding his injury] but he’s with us and he’s got a chance of playing in Reykjavík.

“He’s a really attractive player and if he does really well you never know what can happen for him. It’s important to me that players don’t jump at the first opportunity.

“He can sign for someone in January but I think he has to be careful who he selects if he does that.

"Or does he choose to stay here where he is enjoying his football and doing really well?”

Five-goal forward could have route out of the Riverside

Chuba Akpom could finally be departing the Riverside with two Championship clubs interested in the striker.

Nottingham Forest and QPR have both expressed an interest in Akpom with a fee of around £3million believed to be enough to secure his services.

Despite Boro’s lack of options up-front, the club would be willing to discuss a deal for the striker who has scored just five goals in a Middlesbrough shirt.

22-goal ace linked with Middlesbrough but Premier League club also interested

Middlesbrough have been linked with striker Aaron Boupendza who notched 22 goals in the Turkish Super League last season.

Despite interest being high in the Gabonese striker with Premier League club West Ham also showing interest, the report states Boupendza wouldn’t be against a move to the Championship if the “financial package was right”.

Boupendza was signed by Bordeaux in France but failed to make the grade at the Ligue 1 side.

However, successful loan moves to Pau FC and Tours FC in the French Third Division landed him a contract at Hatayspor in Turkey.

Last season’s form saw him top the goalscoring charts, beating off former Stoke City player and teammate Mame Diouf.

