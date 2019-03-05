Adam Clayton and Paddy McNair net as Middlesbrough triumph in behind-closed-doors friendly against Carlisle

Middlesbrough were able to hand some much needed game time to fringe players in a behind-closed-doors friendly with Carlisle.

The Cumbrians made the journey to Teesside in a bounce game, designed to give both sides the chance to hand opportunities to those requiring minutes while also offering youngsters teh chance to impress.

And it was the home side who claimed victory, with goals from Adam Clayton, Paddy McNair and Mitchell Curry sealing a 3-0 triumph.

Clayton and McNair have both struggled for game time in recent weeks, with even Boro's recent injury woes not enough to seal them a place in the side.

But their impressive performances against the League Two outfit could serve as a reminder to Tony Pulis ahead of the season run-in.

Marcus Tavernier, Rajiv van La Parra, Jordan Hugill and Rudy Gestede were all also involved for the Teessiders.