Adama Traore has this message for Middlesbrough fans as he joins Wolves

Middlesbrough attacker Adama Traore has completed his move to Premier League side Wolves - and has left an emotional farewell message for supporters.

The Spaniard has been the subject of plenty of speculation this summer after an impressive campaign at the Riverside Stadium, and has now completed his move away from Teesside.

He teams-up with newly-promoted Wolves for an undisclosed fee, believed to be around £18million, and pens a five-year deal at Molineux.

After joining Boro in 2016 from Aston Villa, the tricky attacker quickly drew plaudits from supporters and pundits alike with a string of fine individual performances, showcasing plenty of skill and pace.

Traore departs the Riverside Stadium having made 71 appearances, and has an emotional farewell message for Boro fans upon his exit.

In a video posted on the club's Twitter account, Traore said: "I want to say thank you to all the fans.

"Thank you for all your support over these two seasons. It's a sad day for both of us but I need to follow my dream.

"Thank you for everything, for the support, and I will always support the Boro.

"I will pray for the best this season and I hope they get in the Premier League.

"Thank you again and maybe I will see you again."