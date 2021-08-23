Here we round-up all the latest transfer rumours that have emerged from the Riverside today:

Sporar deal should be given ‘green-light’

The prolonged saga to bring Andraz Sporar to Middlesbrough should be nearing completion soon, according to reports.

Middlesbrough full back Djed Spence is a target for Leicester City and Southampton (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

There have been reports that a variety of ‘problems’ had held up the deal but these are thought to be minor and that the deal will get the ‘green-light’ very soon.

Sporar would initially join Boro on a one-year loan deal which, if multiple clauses are met, would turn permanent for a fee of around £8million.

Sporar has yet to play a game this season meaning he will likely need a fair amount of game-time in order to start games on a regular basis.

Premier League clubs ‘eye’ Middlesbrough defender

Two Premier League clubs are interested in deals for Middlesbrough full-back Djed Spence, according to Football League World.

Southampton, fresh from purchasing Adam Armstrong from Blackburn Rovers, are said to be keen in acquiring the services of Spence, while Leicester City have also reportedly shown an interest.

Spence featured in Boro’s first four games of the season before he was left on the bench for the draw with Derby County.

Speaking after last weekend’s victory over Bristol City, Neil Warnock spoke about the improvements Spence had been making to his game: “I had a chat with him last week and I’ve seen a big change in him this week.

“I’ve been pleased with him.

“He knows what I think about him. How far Djed Spence can go is in Djed Spence’s head.

“So let’s hope that talk has done well because I thought he was super today.”

Akpom close to rejoining former club

Chuba Akpom’s disappointing spell at The Riverside is looking like coming to an end as he is set to depart on a season-long loan deal.

The deal would see Akpom join PAOK Salonika for the rest of the campaign with a potential option for the move to be made permanent.

Akpom, 25, joined Boro from PAOK in September 2020 but has scored just five times in 40 games under Neil Warnock.

It’s likely that Akpom’s departure would only be sanctioned when Middlesbrough get a replacement through the door.

