We preview a big weekend for Middlesbrough and their Championship rivals

Aston Villa dealt blow, Leeds send strong Sheffield United warning as Middlesbrough handed boost: Championship weekend preview

Middlesbrough look set to play their part in another big weekend in the Championship - with some key games set to be played.

There is plenty still to be decided at the top and bottom of the division - and Middlesbrough are still eyeing a spot in the play-offs ahead of some crucial fixtures. Scroll down and click through the pages as we highlight the key talking points from this weekend in the Championship:

Two of Middlesbrough's closest play-off rivals go head-to-head at Villa Park, in a clash which could have a big bearing on how the top six looks comes the end of the season.

1. Game of the weekend\: Aston Villa v Bristol City

Reports in Croatia suggest that Villa stopper Lovre Kalinic could face up to a month on the sidelines - depriving Dean Smith of an experienced head during the run-in.

2. A play-off blow for Villa

The Canaries are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Championship, and could strengthen their hold on top spot if they can pick up three points from their trip to Wigan on Sunday.

3. Norwich City could strengthen their lead

The Canaries are currently sitting pretty at the top of the Championship, and could strengthen their hold on top spot if they can pick up three points from their trip to Wigan on Sunday.

While Norwich look near-assured of promotion, their weekend opponents are still battling against the drop. And Wigan boss Paul Cook has urged his side to learn from the Canaries' 'outstanding success'.

4. The Latics are keen to learn from their visitors

While Norwich look near-assured of promotion, their weekend opponents are still battling against the drop. And Wigan boss Paul Cook has urged his side to learn from the Canaries' 'outstanding success'.

