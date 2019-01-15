Barcelona want ex-Middlesbrough forward Cristhian Stuani in shock move to provide cover for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez

Barcelona are reported to want ex-Middlesbrough striker Cristhian Stuani to provide cover for Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

In a shock move, the 32-year-old - who scored 16 goals in almost 68 appearances during a two-year spell at The Riverside - is being considered by Barcelona chiefs.

It comes after Munir El Haddadi was allowed to leave the Nou Camp to join Sevilla.

Barcelona need to sign a forward as cover for Messi or Suarez in case either suffer an injury.

Reports in Spain claim Stuani has a €15m release clause in his current contract at Girona.

Barcelona are looking to trigger it in order to take him to the Nou Camp.

The forward, who scored 21 goals in 38 appearances last season, has scored 12 goals in 20 appearances for Girona this campaign having joined from Boro in the summer of 2017.

A move to Barcelona would be a stunning career move for the experienced forward.