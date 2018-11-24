Blackburn boss still interested in Hartlepool-born Middlesbrough winger

Blackburn boss Tony Mowbray is still interested in signing Middlesbrough winger Harry Chapman - but doesn't believe he would be a first-team regular at Ewood Park.

Chapman, 21, came through Boro's youth academy but is yet to play a league game for the Teessiders, following loan spells at Barnsley, Sheffield United and Rovers.

Mowbray is a fan of the winger, who played for Blackburn in League One last season, and the Rovers boss tried to sign Chapman permanently last summer.

According to Mowbray, Boro's price was simply too high, but the Lancashire club are ready to make one last push for the highly-rated wideman

"Middlesbrough are asking me directly,” Mowbray told a Blackburn fans forum earlier this week. “To put it into context, Harry Chapman is out of contract in the summer. It’s time against money really.

“They were asking money that was a bit too much for him in the summer,” he added.

Chapman played 12 league games for Blackburn last term before a detrimental hamstring injury caused him to miss the second half of season.

Even so, most of Chapman's appearances for Rovers came off the substitutes bench, and it's unlikely he would play a major role this campaign.

"Harry Chapman won’t get in our team at the moment,” admitted Mowbray “I’ve told this to his advisors, I’ve said this to the boy.

“If Middlesbrough allow us to talk to Harry Chapman, I’ll be making him aware that if we sign him, it’ll be on a longer contract.”

Mowbray believes Chapman still has a lot to learn before becoming a regular starter in the Championship.

Even so, the Rovers boss thinks the Hartlepool-born winger has all the attributes to become a fantastic footballer.

“He’s just the fastest thing you’ve ever seen on the training ground, it’s unbelievable,” added Mowbray.

“It’s just teaching him the footballing attributes, knowing when to press and when to hold.

“I think we can utilise the assets of Harry Chapman, and have a real fantastic footballer, but not today or even in the next six months."

Mowbray also revealed Chapman could go out on loan if he moved to Lancashire, due to the winger's lack of matches in recent months.

“He could even go out on loan if he joined. He’s not played a lot of football," added Mowbray. "He had his hamstring issues with us and then his shoulder issues.

“If we spend a whole pre-season with him, then potentially he could be someone we end up signing.”