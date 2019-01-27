Blackburn Rovers hopeful of landing Middlesbrough midfielder on permanent deal

Blackburn Rovers are hopeful of landing Middlesbrough midfielder Harry Chapman on a permanent deal.

The Hartlepool-born midfielder had a loan spell at Ewood Park last season, making 16 appearances and becoming a fan favourite.

And Rovers boss Tony Mowbray is keen to bring him back to Lancashire on a permanent deal before Thursday's 11pm deadline.

Chapman could, though, then be sent out on loan straight away in a bid to boost his match fitness and get him regular game time between now and the end of the season.

The 21-year-old attacking midfielder is out of contract at the Riverside this summer.

The former Dyke House pupil has played five times for Boro this season, with his last appearance coming from the bench in the FA Cup third round victory over Peterborough.

Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “We have had some conversations and we have had permission to talk to him.

“Let’s hope it is concluded but what I would say is that we know him, we like what he does and we like his attributes, but he is still a very young boy.

“I have told Harry he is going to find it really difficult to impact on this team and there is a fair chance we might even bring him in and send him out on loan because I feel he will benefit from playing lots of games.

“Yet once we sign him he will be here for the next three or four years.

“If he is going to sit on our bench or not even get in the 18 for the next three or four months then he might as well go and play some football and get fit and get some confidence and come back pre-season ready to try and get in our team.”