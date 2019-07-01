Britt Assombalonga nets first goal, John Obi Mikel finds new club & Darren Randolph speaks on new boss Jonathan Woodgate
Popular Boro striker Britt Assombalonga scored his first international goal to keep DR Congo's Africa Cup of Nations hopes alive.
After providing a superb through ball that drew a penalty for the third goal, half-time sub Assombalonga had the final say in a 4-0 win against Zimbabwe by converting a spilled save.
Former midfielder John Obi Mikel, who is currently at the African Cup of Nations with Nigeria, has signed for a club in Turkey. The ex-Chelsea star will turn out for Trabzonspor next season.
Mikel, 32, was released by the club at the end of the season following his short term deal, signed last January, expiring.
Goalkeeper Darren Randolph has returned to first team training along with the rest of Jonathan Woodgate’s squad today.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
And the ‘keeper has spoken about his excitement to be working under a new setup and the responsibility of being Middlesbrough’s most senior ‘keeper
“I know Robbie (Keane) from the Irish set-up and then joining Mick McCarthy,” said Randolph. Obviously, I know Woody from being here, and I knew Leo (Percovich) from when I met him a couple of years ago and from playing against Middlesbrough.
“And I know Danny (Coyne) as well, I spoke to him on the phone before I came back and have done some sessions with him now.
“It’s strange coming back now Lonners (Andy Lonergan) and Dimi have gone, and I’m the oldest one. It’s like I’ve aged in a summer! I’m 32 and they’re 21, 19, and 19 so it feels like a different role.”