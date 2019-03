We take a look at some of the big talking points ahead of the latest round of fixtures, as well as how Middlesbrough and their promotion rivals are shaping up.

1. Game of the weekend: Middlesbrough v Norwich Fifth-place Boro are anxiously looking over their shoulder following three defeats in a row. Meanwhile, top of the table Norwich will be bidding for their tenth straight league win in the tea-time kick-off. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Boro will have to keep this man quiet Championship top scorer Teemu Pukki has scored 24 league goals this term. The Finn has not found the net in his last three league games though. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Can Leeds get back to winning ways? Following their 1-0 defeat by Sheffield United, Leeds dropped out of the play-off places by a point. The Whites will hope to get back to winning ways against Millwall at Elland on Saturday. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. It's advantage Sheffield United The Blades now hold the second automatic promotion spot but will have to stay on their game to keep it. Sheffield United host play-off chasing Bristol City at Bramall Lane on Saturday. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more