Cardiff boss Neil Warnock reflects on 'dominant' performance over Championship rivals Middlesbrough
Cardiff manager Neil Warnock has reflected on a ‘dominant’ victory over Middlesbrough – but admitted his side had to work for the victory.
Ashley Fletcher netted a third-minute own goal at the Cardiff City Stadium – the Teessiders failed to recover, slipping to their third Championship defeat of the season under Jonathan Woodgate.
The disappointing defeat ended the North East team’s four-game unbeaten run, much to the delight of opposing manager Warnock.
After the game, the 70-year-old former QPR boss said: "It would be nice if we scored more and could have a nice easy last 20 minutes but that's not us I'm afraid. We never make it easy for me.
"I thought it was a good performance really. When I came in after I said that's more like us.
"Against a good team, we didn't give them much of a look in, we were dominant all over and there was a lot of pluses."
Warnock also commented on the absence of £5.5m striker Robert Glatzel, believing the ace’s omission from his starting XI gave Woodgate’s men a pre-match boost.
"I was disappointed because he scored three goals against Middlesbrough in pre-season, I think that put the price up about a million! I would imagine Middlesbrough got a lift when they saw his name wasn't on the teamsheet.”
Boro were reportedly keen on securing the striker’s services in the summer but couldn’t compete with Cardiff’s spending power.