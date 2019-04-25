Championship clubs reject Middlesbrough owner's calls for greater financial transparency

Championship clubs have rejected Middlesbrough owner Steve Gibson’s call for greater transparency of finances amongst clubs.

The Boro chief has been pushing for greater openness between Championship rivals and a lengthy meeting was held at Nottingham Forest’s City Ground on Wednesday.

Gibson was keen for Championship clubs’ financial documents to be available for others to examine but it was voted down by a majority of clubs, report the Telegraph.

An EFL spokesman said there was a ‘positive exchange of ideas’ on a number of issues adding the ‘long term sustainability of all EFL Clubs remains of paramount importance’.

An EFL spokesman said: “Championship Clubs met on Wednesday where there was a positive exchange of ideas on a number of different issues, including the League’s Profitability and Sustainability rules.

“The long term sustainability of all EFL Clubs remains of paramount importance to the EFL Board and they will continue to work with Clubs in respect of the rules.

“Clubs were also reminded of the stringent processes undertaken in reviewing financial submissions and that in the event any Club is found to be in breach of the rules, they will be referred to an Independent Disciplinary Commission.”