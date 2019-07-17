Championship rivals Cardiff City linked with move for Middlesbrough's Aden Flint
Middlesbrough are still looking to make new signings ahead of next month’s transfer window deadline – yet recent reports have only linked players away from the Riverside.
The latest story to emerge from the transfer rumours carousel concerns towering Boro defender Aden Flint, who has been linked with a move to Cardiff City.
According to the Mirror, Neil Warnock’s side want to sign the 6’6 centre-back as they look to bounce back from last season’s Premier League relegation.
Flint only signed for Boro a year ago after the Teessiders paid a reported £7million for the player from Bristol City.
The 30-year-old made 39 league appearances for Boro last term, playing in a back four and a back three under previous manager Tony Pulis.
Since the appointment of new Boro head coach Jonathan Woodgate, Flint has started the recent pre-season friendlies against Gateshead and Hartlepool, with fellow centre-backs Dael Fry and Daniel Ayala unavailable due to injury.
Boro’s other defensive options include Ryan Shotton, who played alongside Flint against Gateshead and Pools, as well as youngsters Nathan Wood and Sam Stubbs.
Even so, with Boro evidently short in other areas including at full-back and out wide, Woodgate won’t want to lose another senior player with such short notice.
Despite saying he wants to promote the club’s younger players this season, Boro’s head coach also knows he needs to find the right balance between youth and experience to succeed in the Championship.