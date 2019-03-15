Championship rumours: Ex-Middlesbrough star plans big summer decision | Sheffield Wednesday to sign winger | Rangers target eye new Stoke deal | Updates on Birmingham, West Brom and Preston Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web: Click and scroll through the pages... Bristol Cityareunder no pressure to sell Chelsea targetAntoineSemenyowith his contract not expiring until 2020. He also has an option for one-year extension. (Bristol Live) Getty Buy a Photo Bolton Wanderers manager Phil Parkinson is hopeful of some positive news regarding a potential takeover in the next couple of days. (Bolton News) Getty Buy a Photo Charlie Adam says he'd love to stay at Stoke Cityafter backing Nathan Jones to return the club to the Premier League. (Stoke on Trent Live) Getty Buy a Photo Stoke goalkeeper Jack Butland admits his desire is to play in the Premier League - however insists it'll be a sad day if he leaves the club. (Stoke On Trent Live) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3