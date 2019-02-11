Championship rumours: Goalkeeper opens up on Middlesbrough exit | Swansea trio set to miss Leeds clash | Hearts duo wanted by Birmingham | Updates on Aston Villa, QPR, Ipswich

Here are the Monday evening Championship rumours from around the web:

Swansea City boss Graham Potter has revealed Oli McBurnie, Wayne Routledge and Declan John are all injury doubts for Wednesday’s visit to Leeds United. (Wales Online)

Birmingham City are weighing up a double summer swoop for Hearts duo Steven Naismith and Arnaud Djoum, who will both become free agents in the summer. (Daily Record)

And additional report understands Blues boss Garry Monk has watched the pair on several occasions this season – including a 2-1 win at Kilmarnock on February 1. (Scottish Sun)

Middlesbrough goalkeeper Andy Lonergan, who joined Rochdale on an emergency loan last week, insists it was a “quick yes” once he heard about The Dale’s interest. (Rochdale – official website)

Jordon Mutch has officially joined South Korean club Gyeonghnam FC, a few weeks after turning down an offer by Aston Villa to train with them. (Various)

Derby County manager Frank Lampard has distanced himself for rumours linking him with the Chelsea job, saying “bookmakers are not always right for starters”. (Derbyshire Live)

Queens Park Rangers have handed a trial to defender Billy Garton Jr, son of former Manchester United Billy Garton Sr. (West London Sport)

Ipswich Town star Freddie Sears has been ruled out 12 months after rupturing his cruciate ligament in Sunday’s 3-0 East Anglian derby defeat to Norwich City. (Various)