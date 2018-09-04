Championship rumours: Late deadline day deals fall through for Middlesbrough | Leeds United could still sign duo | Aston Villa target huge swoop

Despite the transfer window closing on Friday, a whole host of names continue to be linked to Championship clubs - some big ones, too.

Emerging speculation suggests a late deadline deal for Middlesbrough fell through while at Leeds, one report believes Marcelo Bielsea's men could be close to a double swoop.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa target a huge name in order to bolster their Premier League promotion push.

Here is the top rumours surrounding the Championship

Bristol City failed in their attempt to sign Middlesbrough duo Ashley Fletcher and Marvin Johnson on deadline day. Johnson secured a loan move to Sheffield United while Fletcher remained at the Riverside Stadium. (Bristol Live)

One news outlet believes Leeds should make a swoop for free agents Diego Polenta and Jerry Mbakogu. Polenta, a centre-back, is yet to find a new club following his release from Nacional. Mbakogu was let go by Carpi. (HITC Sport)

Aston Villa are lining up a sensational move to bring John Terry back to Villa Park after previously leaving the club in the summer. (The Sun)

QPR are eyeing a move to sign former Norwich City and Tottenham Hotspur centre-back Sebastien Bassong. (Birmingham Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay is sweating on the availability of forward Fernando Forestieri due to an ongoing FA investigation from an incident at Mansfield Town in July. (Sheffield Star)

Blackburn Rovers are expected to complete to signing of Coleraine midfielder Brad Lyons. (Belfast Telegraph)

Port Vale manager Neil Aspin conceded that wants Bolton Wanderers target Luke Hannant to play "at the highest level" but doesn't want to lose the midfielder. (Stoke Sentinel)