Championship rumours: Leeds defender set to miss Middlesbrough clash | Aston Villa target admits uncertain future | West Brom winger want to leave | Updates on Hull, Ipswich, Blackburn

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Fleetwood Town manager Joey Barton has criticised Bolton boss Phil Parkinson over his deadline-day approach for Sheffield United's Ched Evans, adding: “That is why they will probably get relegated from the Championship". (Sheffield Star)

Swansea City defender Mike van der Hoorn admits he faces at uncertain future amid claims Aston Villa are plotting to swoop for the free agent in the summer. (Various)

Blackburn Rovers will rival Sunderland in a bid to sign Beziers attacking midfielder Adam Boujamaa. (France Football)

Hull City owner Assem Allam hopes the club have done enough to mount a play-off by adding Marc Pugh and Liam Ridgewell to their ranks. (Hull Live)

Leeds United defender Gaetano Berardi will reportedly this weekend's visit to Middlesbrough. (HITC Sport)

Sunderland loanee Lewis Morgan has confirmed he turned down Championship interest in order to sign for the club. (Sunderland Echo)

West Bromwich Albion winger Oliver Burke wants to remain at Celtic beyond his loan spell at the end of the season. (Daily Record)

Ipswich Town have offered a professional contract to youngster Corrie Ndaba with his three-year scholarship coming to an end. (HITC Sport)

Charlton Athletic manager Lee Bowyer has confirmed the club were in serious talks to land Robins striker Mo Eisa on loan in January. (South London Press)

Meanwhile, Bowyer revealed Bolton Wanderers forward Erhun Oztumer was at The Valley on deadline day ready to sign before the deal was called off. (South London Press)

Wigan Athletic loanee Reece James, whose parent club is Chelsea, is being tracked by Crystal Palace ahead of a summer move. (The Sun)

Reading defender Jordan Obita is having a third knee operation this morning after being plagued by the problem for nearly a year and a half. (Football.London)