Championship rumours: Leeds look to hijack Middlesbrough deal, Aston Villa eye £15m goal machine, Cardiff City hone in on Wales ace

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Fulham starlet Cody Drameh could be set for a move to Leeds United, as the Whites look to beat Frankfurt to land the highly-rated midfielder. (HITC)

Sheffield Wednesday are believed to be under a ‘soft’ transfer embargo, alongside Reading, which sees both clubs requiring to have any potential deals ratified by the EFL before completion. (The Sun)

Aston Villa look set to continue their summer spending spree, and will offer £15m for Brentford’s Neal Maupay despite already shelling out over £20m on Club Brugge forward Wesley. (Football Insider)

Lee Bowyer looks set to leave Charlton Athletic despite earning them promotion to the Championship last season, but there still remains a chance he could be persuaded to stay in last ditch talks. (The 72)

Alternatively, the former Newcastle United midfielder could move to Derby County, with the Rams preparing for their manager Frank Lampard joining Chelsea. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham Hotspur are ready to let Danny Rose leave this summer, as long as they can secure Fulham’s Ryan Sessegnon as a replacement. (The Sun)

Leeds are ready to battle Middlesbrough for Fenerbahce striker Michael Frey, who impressed during his debut campaign in Turkey last season (Sports Lens)

Cardiff City are looking to snap up Rotherham United midfielder Will Vaulks, who could be signed within the next 24 hours for a bargain £1.5 million. (Daily Mail)

Sol Campbell has emerged as a leading candidate to take the vacant Hull City managerial position, and is now third favourite at 6/1 to get the job. (Hull City)