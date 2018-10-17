Championship rumours: Leeds star snubbed move to Premier League giants, Birmingham City fear losing key attacker, West Brom will return for Blackburn Rovers player

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web this afternoon:

Leeds United could face competition from Championship rivals Nottingham Forest to the signature of Luton Town right-back James Justin. The Hatters confirmed they knocked back two bids in the summer, believed to be the Whites and Forest. (Daily Mirror)

Whites starlet Jake Clarke snubbed interest from Premier League champions Manchester City to sign a professional contract with the club. (Daily Mirror)

Aston Villa assistant manager John Terry has admitted he wants to become a manager one day - but not until "four or five years" so he can build his "ideas and philosophy."

Sheffield United are eyeing up a move for Birmingham City attacker Jota. The 27-year-old has scored one and assisted four in 12 league games this season. (Football Insider)

Brentford have appointed Thomas Frank as their new manager. Frank worked as an assistant under previous manager Dean Smith. (Brenford official website)

Stoke City midfielder and lifelong Dundee fan Charlie Adam is open to the idea of being part of a new-look management team at Dens Park. (Courier Sport)

West Bromwich Albion are confident they can hang on to on-loan Leicester City starlet Harvey Barnes following speculation about a January return. (BBC Sport)

Meanwhile, the Baggies will return with another offer for Blackburn Rovers attacker Bradley Dack in the January transfer window. (Various)