Championship rumours: Middlesbrough close in on January deal | Leeds eye attacker and defender | Sheffield Wednesday close in on key man | Nottingham Forest want Celtic and Tottenham target | Updates on Aston Villa, West Brom

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are set to open talks with Motherwell starlet Stuart McKinstry, 16, by inviting him to be shown around Elland Road later this week. (Scottish Sun)

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis

Elsewhere, one site has claimed Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United are in interested in Hoffenheim defender Steven Zuber, who are happy to let him depart. (Bild – in German)

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Wolverhampton Wanderers centre-back Kourtney Hause with a medical for the 23-year-old due to take place this week. (Birmingham Mail)

Dean Smith’s Aston Villa are credited with interest in wantaway Celta Vigo defender Nemanja Radoja, where the report says a potential fee “would not be very high”. (Mundo Deportivo)

Meanwhile, Aston Villa loanee Tammy Abraham is said to be considering cutting his season-long loan deal short, with Wolves thought to be leading the chase for the striker. (Daily Mail)

Sheffield Wednesday will announce Steve Bruce as the club’s new manager today after finalising an agreement with 58-year-old over the last few days. (Sheffield Star)

Nottingham Forest have entered the hunt to sign West Bromwich Albion outcast and former player Oliver Burke, who has also been linked with a move to Celtic and Tottenham. (Daily Mirror)

Stoke City are likely to lose midfielder Charlie Adam this month with Hearts weighing up a potential bid in order to bring him back to Scotland. (Scottish Sun)

West Bromwich Albion have launched an audacious swoop for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama, who has appeared just four times in the Premier League so far. (Daily Mail)

Middlesbrough manager Tony Pulis has confirmed Martin Braithwaite is in talks over a move to Spain on loan, with Leganes, a club who chased him in the summer, cited as his likely destination. (Teesside Gazette)

Hull City have insisted key star Jarrod Bowen is NOT for sale having recently been touted with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United. (BBC Humberside)

Preston North End have activated Exeter City goal machine Jayden Stockley's £750,000 release clause, however will face competition from MK Dons, who have also bid the relevant amount in order to speak to him. (Sky Sports)