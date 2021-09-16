Championship rumours: Middlesbrough defeat could spell end for Nottingham Forest boss, QPR striker compared to Manchester United legend

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly eyeing one of the league’s brightest young talents for a move to the Premier League.

1. Houghton set to part company with Forest Chris Houghton looks set to leave his role as manager of Nottingham Forest after a poor start to the Championship season. Forest are winless after seven matches and have picked up just one point (Daily Telegraph)

2. Tigers duo impressing out on loan Hull City duo Billy Chadwick and Ahmed Salam had a good evening for loan club Linfield with Chadwick coming off the bench to score the Blues' fourth goal in a 4-0 win over Ballyclare and Salam impressing in his first start (Hull Live)

3. Olsen impressed by Blades long before signing Robben Olsen says Sheffield United made a good impression on him long before he moved to Bramall Lane. The Swedish keeper, on-loan from Roma, spent last season at Everton when the Toffees fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of the Blades (Yorkshire Live)

4. Kelman compared to Wayne Rooney by teammate Former Burnley winger Alex MacDonald has compared QPR striker Charlie Kelman to Manchester United legend and current Derby County manager Wayne Rooney. MacDonald has been impressed with the loanee since he joined him at League 1 Gillingham (Kent Online)