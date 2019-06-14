Championship rumours: Middlesbrough enter race for £12m winger, Stewart Downing nears new move, Fulham ready to flog £27m record signing

Here's all the latest rumours from the Championship...

Wolverhampton Wanderers have reportedly pulled out of the race to sign West Bromwich Albion striker Salomon Rondon, with the Premier League side unwilling to meet the Baggies’ fee demands. (Football Insider)

Blackburn Rovers are among the frontrunners to sign Stewart Downing this summer, following the ex-England international’s release from Middlesbrough. (Shields Gazette)

Middlesbrough are now in the running to sign Liverpool’s £12m-rated winger Ryan Kent, who is eager to leave Anfield this summer in the pursuit of regular first team football. (Goal)

Leeds United have moved into pole position to land 21-year-old midfielder Michael Folorunsho, who is ready to make the big step up from Serie C side Vitrus Francavilla. (HITC)

Queens Park Rangers are looking to pull off a double deal, with Livingstone ace Liam Kelly and former Millwall star Lee Gregory both believed to have agreed personal terms with the Hoops. (The 72)

Fulham are likely to part ways with their record signing André-Frank Zambo Anguissa on a cut price deal, following the Cottagers’ relegation from the Premier League. (Foot Mercato)

Huddersfield Town striker Steve Mounie looks set to leave the Terriers this summer, and is believed to be on the radar of Greek side Olympiacos. (Football League World)

Stoke City are linking up Joe Hart as a potential replacement for Jack Butland, should the England stopper decide to leave the club this summer. (The Sun)