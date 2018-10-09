Championship rumours: Middlesbrough handed potential transfer boost, Leeds United eye triple swoop, former Arsenal won't join Aston Villa says ex-Premier League manager

Here's the latest Championship rumours from around the web on Tuesday afternoon:

Over the weekend, Middlesbrough summer target Luke Freeman could be sold in January by Queens Park Rangers. Tony Pulis reportedly had an offer knocked back by the Loftus Road club, who have now admitted that they may cash in on Freeman. (Football London)

Leeds United are plotting a TRIPLE signing in January with Andrea Radrizzan prepared to splash the cash as the club target a Premier League return. The Whites reportedly want a striker, winger and centre-back. (Football Insider)

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has backed Thierry Henry and John Terry to takeover at Aston Villa, calling them a potential "dream team". (BBC via the Daily Express)

However, Harry Redknapp believes Henry won't join Villa and has tipped Terry to take the reigns at Villa Park. (Talk Sport)

It is also understood that there has been no approach to Celtic from Aston Villa to speak to Brendan Rodgers. (Scottish Herald)

Didier Drogba has joked he "might come play for a few months" at Derby County to support friend and former teammate Frank Lampard. (DerbyshireLive)

On the transfer front, Aston Villa are pondering a second move for Chelsea youngster Callum Hudson-Odoi in January. Villa have already acquired the signing of Tammy Abraham from Stamford Bridge. (BirminghamLive)

Hull City supporters’ Trust is preparing a bid of around £45 million alongside a US and UK consortium in an attempt to take ownership of the Tigers. Former chairman Paul Duffen had also reportedly been trying to buy the club last week. (BBC Sport)

John Terry has thanked Nottingham Forest for the “invaluable” role the club played in helping to launch his career. The defender went on loan at the City Ground in 1999/2000 which helped kick start his Chelsea career. (NottinghamLive)

The takeover of Wigan by International Entertainment Corporation should be completed by the end of November. (BBC Sport)

Blackburn Rovers are planning to offer manager Tony Mowbray a new contract as reward for the club’s fine start to the season following promotion from League One. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Norwich City managing director Steve Stone is set to leave the Canaries. Stone has been in charge since April 2015. (Eastern Daily Press)