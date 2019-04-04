Championship rumours: Middlesbrough join Tottenham in La Liga raid | Aston Villa eye Primeira Liga goalkeeper | Newcastle hesitant on West Brom deal | Updates on Leeds, Derby and QPR Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web: Click and scroll through the pages... Former Swansea City managerFrancesco Guidolin wants to manage in the Premier League or Championshipafter rejecting offers from Italian clubs. (Tribalfootball) Getty Buy a Photo Stoke City midfielderCharlie Adam hopes to sign a new contract with the club after being brought back into the first-team picture under Nathan Jones. (Stoke On Trent Live) Getty Buy a Photo Meanwhile,Badou Ndiaye has told Stokehe will not play for the club in the Championship next season. (Fotospor) Getty Buy a Photo Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Ipswich Town are among the teams interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Jubril Okedina with his contract set to expire in the summer. (All Nigeria Soccer) Getty Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4