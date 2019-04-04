Latest Championship rumours

Championship rumours: Middlesbrough join Tottenham in La Liga raid | Aston Villa eye Primeira Liga goalkeeper | Newcastle hesitant on West Brom deal | Updates on Leeds, Derby and QPR

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Former Swansea City managerFrancesco Guidolin wants to manage in the Premier League or Championshipafter rejecting offers from Italian clubs. (Tribalfootball)
Stoke City midfielderCharlie Adam hopes to sign a new contract with the club after being brought back into the first-team picture under Nathan Jones. (Stoke On Trent Live)
Meanwhile,Badou Ndiaye has told Stokehe will not play for the club in the Championship next season. (Fotospor)
Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Ipswich Town are among the teams interested in Tottenham Hotspur defender Jubril Okedina with his contract set to expire in the summer. (All Nigeria Soccer)
