Championship rumours: Middlesbrough rival Aston Villa for attacker | Leeds United ace set to leave | Norwich City near left-back signing | Updates on Nottingham Forest, Derby, Birmingham, West Brom

Here are the latest Championship rumours from around the web:

Leeds United are set to miss out on Alaves winger Ibai Gomez with the 29-year-old reportedly close to agreeing terms with former club Athletic Bilbao. (El Gol Digital)

Conor Shaughnessy is set to depart Leeds for the second half of the season by signing a loan deal with SPL side Hearts. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Aston Villa are said to have made a loan enquire for Leicester City left-back and Premier League winner Christian Fuchs. (Daily Mirror)

Meanwhile, Villa boss Dean Smith wants to raid old club Brentford by launching a move for striker Neal Maupay, who has 15 goals in 24 appearances so far. (The Sun)

Birmingham City are keen on a loan switch for Norwich City winger Ben Marshall, where a successful bid would see him become Garry Monk’s first signing of the season. (The Sun)

West Bromwich Albion are considering reigniting their interest in AEK Athens midfielder Petros Mantalos following the Greek side’s poor start to the season. (Sdna.Gr – in Greece)

Bolton Wanderers are weighing up a loan swoop for Crystal Palace left-back Papa Souare which places doubts over Jonathan Ground’s future at the club. (The Sun)

Derby County boss Frank Lampard has ruled out a move for Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu, admitting he is unlikely to leave the Blues this month. (Derbyshire Live)

Nottingham Forest are ready to make a move for free agent Jordon Mutch following his release from Crystal Palace last week by mutual consent. (Various)

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder has confirmed the Blades are close to completing a loan deal for Cardiff City striker Gary Madine after undergoing a medical. (Sheffield Star)

Middlesbrough, Aston Villa and Cardiff City are ready to battle it out for CSKA Sofia’s Kiril Despodov, who can operate as a winger or striker. (Daily Mirror)

Hull City are said to be one of few clubs chasing the signature of Ashley Fletcher, as confirmed by Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis, who failed to confirm whether Fletcher will stay on Teesside. (Various)

Norwich City will sign Legia Warsaw defender William Remy on a three-year-deal in the coming days. (France Football)

Sheffield Wednesday defender Joost van Aken could be set to leave the club this month after being the subject of interest from PEC Zwolle in his homeland. (De Stenor)

Ipswich Town want to improve their chances of beating the drop by acquiring Huddersfield Town striker Colin Quaner. He has fallen out of favour under David Wagner. (East Anglian Daily Times)

Swansea City have opened talks with Celtic target and Atlanta defender Timothy Castagne and are prepared to pay between €6-7 million for the 23-year-old. (Alfredopedulla – in Italy)